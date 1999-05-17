Picks and Pans Review: Worth a Look

>EDUCATING ESME Esmé Raji Codell The often hilarious diary of a newly minted fifth-grade teacher’s struggles against student apathy and bureaucratic red tape. (Algonquin, $17.95)

INDIANA GOTHIC Pope Brock Brock uncovers his upstanding family’s big secret: that his great-grandfather was shockingly murdered. (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday, $24.95)

THE PROMISE OF SLEEP Dr. William C. Dement, with Christopher Vaughan An expert in sleep therapy traces the connection between restful nights and healthy days. (Delacorte, $24.95)