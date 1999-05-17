Picks and Pans Review: Worth a Look

By People Staff
May 17, 1999 12:00 PM

>EDUCATING ESME Esmé Raji Codell The often hilarious diary of a newly minted fifth-grade teacher’s struggles against student apathy and bureaucratic red tape. (Algonquin, $17.95)

INDIANA GOTHIC Pope Brock Brock uncovers his upstanding family’s big secret: that his great-grandfather was shockingly murdered. (Nan A. Talese/Doubleday, $24.95)

THE PROMISE OF SLEEP Dr. William C. Dement, with Christopher Vaughan An expert in sleep therapy traces the connection between restful nights and healthy days. (Delacorte, $24.95)

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.