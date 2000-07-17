Picks and Pans Review: Worth a Listen

By People Staff
Updated July 17, 2000 12:00 PM
>TONIGHT AND THE REST OF MY LIFE Nina Gordon (Warner Bros.) With melodic hooks and delightfully grand statements (“I understand everything, and now I can die”), the ex-Veruca Salter fearlessly goes solo.

CLAIRVOYANCE Johnny Society (Messenger) Living up to a name that’s tops in pop, the New York City trio enlists knowing song craft and rare instrumentation (accordion, harpsichord).

DWIGHTYOAKAMACOUSTIC.NET Dwight Yoakam (Reprise) Don’t be fooled by the cybertitle. The only thing high-tech about this lovely collection of 25 voice and guitar gems is the microphone.

