Picks and Pans Review: Worth a Listen

>TONIGHT AND THE REST OF MY LIFE Nina Gordon (Warner Bros.) With melodic hooks and delightfully grand statements (“I understand everything, and now I can die”), the ex-Veruca Salter fearlessly goes solo.

CLAIRVOYANCE Johnny Society (Messenger) Living up to a name that’s tops in pop, the New York City trio enlists knowing song craft and rare instrumentation (accordion, harpsichord).

