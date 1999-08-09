Picks and Pans Review: Worth a Listen

>LIVE AT WOODSTOCK Jimi Hendrix (MCA) And on the fourth day (Mon., Aug. 18, 1969), after most of the audience had dispersed at the scheduled end of the three-day Aquarian Exposition (daily admission: $6), the head-liner finally played. We’re still listening.

BIG TRAIN Wynton Marsalis & the Lincoln Center Jazz Orchestra (Columbia) Music is in the air. Marsalis bottles it. One of six CDs in his astounding Swinging into the 21st series of jazz and classical compositions set for release in 1999, this Train roars.

FIGHT SONGS Old 97’s (Elektra) Pealing guitars, appealing vocals and surprisingly world-weary lyrics (“I’ve thought so much about suicide/ Parts of me have already died”) animate a self-assured fourth album from a group of young Texas twangers.