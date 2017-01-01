Picks and Pans Review: Worldly Goods

by Michael Korda

According to the cliché, revenge is sweet. That’s what this trend-conscious novel is all about. The milieu is one dear to the hearts of today’s potboiler producers: a world inhabited by the sort of billionaires who, when they want to suppress a book that reveals how they cooperated with the Nazis, buy the publishing house. The novel continually flashes back to pre-World War II Hungary and a family of enormously wealthy Jews who have become Catholics. As in A.E. Hotchner’s recent The Man Who Lived at the Ritz, Hermann Göring is a disgusting major character. Designer clothes are removed in passion, unscrupulous plots are laid at the Four Seasons and “21,” the hangouts of the wealthy in France and Mexico are scenes of debauchery. Korda, the editor-in-chief of Simon & Schuster, knows these places and things—and a few rich people—firsthand, but his writing is so slick he might as well have learned about them from similar novels. Please, all you authors, no more novels about Nazis and billionaires and WW II secrets, okay? (Random House, $14.95)