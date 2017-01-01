Picks and Pans Review: Wonderland

Erasure

Erasure is the latest project of synthesizer marvel Vince Clarke, who has been responsible for the formation of the popular groups Depeche Mode, Yaz and the Assembly. The other half of this new duo, vocalist Andy Bell, was recruited by Clarke in an advertisement in the British music paper Melody Maker. Clarke has not lost his ability to make his music-box synth-sound pulse, as he does in such songs as Who Needs Love Like That, Senselessand Say What. You might expect the spare tones and unhurried pace that Clarke uses to leave a dry impression. Instead, through simple, earthy chord patterns, Clarke transforms what might have been uninvolving music into an emotional experience. On slower songs such as March on Down the Line, he achieves an ethereal charm. This is one performer whose unpredictability is a virtue. (Warner Bros.)