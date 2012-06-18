Picks and Pans Review: Who Is the Next Nicki Minaj?

>5 HOT FEMALE MCs

AZEALIA BANKS, 21

WHY SHE’S HOT

The Harlem native was picked by Karl Lagerfeld to play a party at his house.

HER SOUND

Not only can she rap like Queen Latifah, she can sing too.

MUST-HEAR TRACK

“212,” a raunchy anthem that’d make Lil’ Kim blush.

KREAYSHAWN, 22

WHY SHE’S HOT

Her hit “Gucci Gucci” scored an MTV VMA nod for Best New Artist last year.

HER SOUND

Spare hip-hop that lets her trash-talking rhymes ring out.

MUST-HEAR TRACK

“Breakfast (Syrup),” a cheeky hip-hop banger.

RYE RYE, 21

WHY SHE’S HOT

Mentored by M.I.A., she’s teamed with everyone from Akon to Robyn.

HER SOUND

Pulsing pop that showcases her bubbly rapping.

MUST-HEAR TRACK

“Boom Boom,” a thrilling jam with Nintendo-style sound effects.

BRIANNA PERRY, 20

WHY SHE’S HOT

Beyoncé posted Perry’s “Marilyn Monroe” video on her blog and called her a “cool new artist.”

HER SOUND

Foxy Brown 2.0: both street and sexy.

MUST-HEAR TRACK

“Dear Hip Hop” samples Carrie Underwood‘s “Before He Cheats.”

IGGY AZALEA, 22

WHY SHE’S HOT

Rap titan T.I. has given props to this Aussie.

HER SOUND

This girl can spit as fast as a machine gun. Look out, Eminem!

MUST-HEAR TRACK

“Murda Bizness,” her buzz-worthy T.I. collaboration.