Picks and Pans Review: Who Is the Next Nicki Minaj?

>5 HOT FEMALE MCs
AZEALIA BANKS, 21
WHY SHE’S HOT
The Harlem native was picked by Karl Lagerfeld to play a party at his house.
HER SOUND
Not only can she rap like Queen Latifah, she can sing too.
MUST-HEAR TRACK
“212,” a raunchy anthem that’d make Lil’ Kim blush.
KREAYSHAWN, 22
WHY SHE’S HOT
Her hit “Gucci Gucci” scored an MTV VMA nod for Best New Artist last year.
HER SOUND
Spare hip-hop that lets her trash-talking rhymes ring out.
MUST-HEAR TRACK
“Breakfast (Syrup),” a cheeky hip-hop banger.
RYE RYE, 21
WHY SHE’S HOT
Mentored by M.I.A., she’s teamed with everyone from Akon to Robyn.
HER SOUND
Pulsing pop that showcases her bubbly rapping.
MUST-HEAR TRACK
“Boom Boom,” a thrilling jam with Nintendo-style sound effects.
BRIANNA PERRY, 20
WHY SHE’S HOT
Beyoncé posted Perry’s “Marilyn Monroe” video on her blog and called her a “cool new artist.”
HER SOUND
Foxy Brown 2.0: both street and sexy.
MUST-HEAR TRACK
“Dear Hip Hop” samples Carrie Underwood‘s “Before He Cheats.”
IGGY AZALEA, 22
WHY SHE’S HOT
Rap titan T.I. has given props to this Aussie.
HER SOUND
This girl can spit as fast as a machine gun. Look out, Eminem!
MUST-HEAR TRACK
“Murda Bizness,” her buzz-worthy T.I. collaboration.