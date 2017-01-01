Picks and Pans Review: White Jazz

by James Ellroy

David Klein is a nightmare. He’s a 42-year-old Los Angeles cop whose zeal for graft has taken him miles beyond any point of redemption. Trained as a lawyer, Klein takes money, performs hits for the mob and extorts for profit. It’s 1958; within L.A.’s underworld, cops like Klein reign supreme. That is, until a federal probe into police corruption is announced with some fanfare and a bad cop is needed as a scapegoat. The man to be pushed over the cliff is Klein.

Evil, unrepentant protagonists like Klein are an Ellroy specialty. Through 10 dark novels (particularly the first three parts of his Los Angeles Quartet: The Black Dahlia, a paperback bestseller, The Big Nowhere, L.A. Confidential and now White Jazz) he has tracked men and women who flout rules, fight dirty and play for keeps. Dahlia—based on a real L.A. murder that bore some similarity to the 1958 strangulation of Ellroy’s own alcoholic mother—launched his rep as a crime-fiction kamikaze, radical, corrosive, shocking. Now he ups the ante, sinking his low-life characters deeper into ugliness, stripping his condensed prose down to a brute shorthand.

The writing is staccato and choppy, a clipped version of human conversation. Here’s Klein eyeing a dead drug dealer at a crime scene:

“Junior dead—fetal-curled on the floor.

“Junkie-tied—an arm tourniquet—rigor-locked teeth on a sash cord.

“A spike bent off a mainline; bulging eyes. Short sleeves—needle tracks and vein scars exposed.

“A bluesuit, gawking: ‘I checked his pockets. He had a key to the front door on him.’

“A lab man: ‘The janitor got here early and found him. Jesus, this kind of grief right in the middle of the fed thing.’ ”

While every page is well crafted, White Jazz is ultimately unsatisfying. There isn’t a soul worth caring about anywhere. Klein lacks the courage to be a hero, the moral ambiguity to be an antihero. The clipped prose grows tiresome, the venality numbing. White Jazz should be applauded for its ambition and daring. But Ellroy hasn’t reinvented the crime novel just yet. (Knopf, $22)