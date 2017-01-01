Picks and Pans Review: Where It All Begins

The Allman Brothers Band

Considering how often the Allman Brothers Band has returned from the brink of extinction, you would think it would be close to impossible, at this point, for Gregg Allman, Dickey Bells and company to sound like they are much more than barely breathing.

Where It All Begins, though, is aptly named: the group that spawned an entire nation of boogie chillun in the 1970s manages to stir up an often-scorching; reminder of their glory days as southern rock’s royal family. “All Night Train” and “Soulshine,” highlighted by All man’s smoky, still-growling-after-all-these-years vocals, neatly balance blues and soul. And Betts’s instrumental work on the title track may well induce air-guitar flashbacks in classic rock radio listeners. All dinosaurs should sound this frisk). (Epic)