Picks and Pans Review: When Love Is Right

Charly McClain and Wayne Massey

It’s been a long time since the heyday of Dolly and Porter, Loretta and Conway and Tammy and George. Country music could use a folksy duet act, and the McClain-Massey partnership has a lot going for it. McClain, who has been a country mainstay as a solo for nine years, and Massey, an alumnus of the TV soap One Life To Live, are married. They sound good together, affectionate, lively and communicative. A couple of reservations: This album for some reason includes one tune, With Just One Look in Your Eyes, that the couple sang together on McClain’s solo album last year. There is also too little variation in pace and tone among the songs: A Love To Last Forever, I Was Made for Lovin’ You, Someone Like You and Let’s Amaze the World. Come on, guys. Surely you must fight about who makes the coffee or something. Anyway, this still is an endearing album. It’s like a newlywed couple: Sometimes overdone but nonetheless refreshingly sincere, allowing for the occasional blush. (Epic)