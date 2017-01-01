Picks and Pans Review: What Every Baby Knows

LIFETIME (Sat., Aug. 5, 10:30 A.M.)

B (aby)

The Prince of Wails, Dr. T. Berry Brazelton, kicks off his fifth season of baby care programs with 39 new half-hour episodes. Even if you don’t have a baby, Brazelton’s enthusiasm and awe over the miracles of birth and childhood will keep you watching.

The first episode deals with the connection between bonding (not cosmetic dental work, but the relationship between a mother and her newborn) and natural childbirth. The show’s highlight is a look at a 40-day-old embryo, the youngest ever photographed inside the uterus, using fiber optic lenses. This excellent series continues to offer sound, nonpatronizing baby care advice from Brazelton, who sounds a lot like Mr. Rogers.