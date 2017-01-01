Picks and Pans Review: Weird America

by Jim Brandon

This is a guide to “the para-, infra-, hyper-, or supernormal” places around the country. There are mystery lights all over the U.S., sinkholes that can’t be filled, angel hair that falls from the heavens, ghost towns—and a bridge troll in San Bernardino, Calif. Several areas have a Bigfoot. A procession of headless men is reported occasionally in Boyntonville, N.Y., and UFOs are rampant around Dayton, Ohio. This curious book would be fun to have on a drive across the U.S. The nuggets of history are fascinating even if most of the unexplained phenomena are silly. (Dutton, $4.95)