Picks and Pans Review: Week at a Glance

Terry Kelleher
August 05, 2002 12:00 PM

Sunday, Aug. 4 THE ANNA NICOLE SHOW E! (10 p.m. ET) It’s the debut of an Osbournes-type reality show on Anna Nicole Smith‘s fabulous existence.

Monday, Aug, 5 DOG EAT DOG NBC (9 p.m. ET) Six Playboy centerfolds display their mental and physical gifts on the strenuous game show.

Tuesday, Aug. 6 THE RERUN SHOW NBC (8:30 p.m. ET) It’s good to recycle, right? An ensemble cast reenacts scenes from old sitcoms in the second outing for this new series.

Wednesday, Aug. 7 RED SKIES USA Network (8 p.m. ET) Vivian Wu plays a Chinese cop working for the FBI in this martial-arty TV movie.

Thursday, Aug. 8 MTV ULTRA SOUND MTV (10 p.m. ET) No Hit Wonders studies jocks who flopped as rappers and other failed recording artists.

Friday, Aug. 9 FAMILY TELEVISION AWARDS ABC (9 p.m. ET) SHeDAISY performs and John Ritter is a presenter as wholesome shows get their due.

Saturday, Aug. 10 SID CAESAR COLLECTION PBS (check local listings) Clips and interviews recall classic TV comedy of the 1950s.

