Picks and Pans Review: Week at a Glance

Sunday, June 9 VOLCANIC VACATIONS Travel Channel (8 p.m. ET) Hey, who ordered the lava? Hit Indonesian and Hawaiian hot spots plus Mount St. Helens.

Monday, June 10 AMERICAN STANDOFF HBO (8 p.m. ET) A protracted Teamsters strike is the subject of this powerful documentary.

Tuesday, June 11 AMERICAN IDOL FOX (8:30 p.m. ET) The two-night premiere (continuing Wednesday at 9 p.m.) covers the audition process for this talent-competition series.

Wednesday, June 12 GIRL-FRIENDS IFC (8 p.m. ET) Jennifer Aniston in She’s the One tops a triple bill of films with stars from Friends.

Thursday, June 13 ROSWELL: FINAL DECLASSIFICATION History Channel (8 p.m. ET) Brace yourself for secret info on the 1947 UFO incident.

Friday, June 14 BACK TO THE FLOOR PBS (10 p.m. ET) Top executives in Britain and America try doing the grunt work in this series premiere.

Saturday, June 15 LIVE BY REQUEST A&E (9 p.m. ET) Still strange after all these years, rocker David Bowie performs viewers’ favorites.