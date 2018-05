Picks and Pans Review: Week at a Glance

Sunday. March 17 REEL MODELS WE (9 p.m. ET) Barbra Streisand is host for a salute to early female movie directors.

Monday, March 18 BABY BOB CBS (8:30 p.m. ET) Say what, kid? It’s the premiere of a sitcom with Adam Arkin and Joely Fisher as the parents of a surprisingly verbal infant.

Tuesday, March 19 ANDY RICHTER CONTROLS THE UNIVERSE FOX (8:30 p.m. ET) Conan O’Brien’s ex-sidekick is a fantasy-prone writer in this sitcom debut.

Wednesday, March 20 ROCK AND ROLL HALL OF FAME INDUCTION SPECIAL VH1 (9 p.m. ET) Soul man Isaac Hayes and rocker Tom Petty will be welcomed to the club.

Thursday, March 21 NICOLE KIDMAN: ROAD TO THE RED CARPET E! (7:30 p.m. ET) Rate the Moulin Rouge star’s Oscar chances.

Friday, March 22 SPRING BREAK 2002 MTV (3:30 p.m. ET) Cancún-based Carson Daly kicks off a weekend-long fun-and-sun fling.

Saturday, March 23 CENTURY OF COUNTRY CMT(9 p.m. ET) The documentary series does an hour on trailblazing women like Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.