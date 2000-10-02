Picks and Pans Review: Week at a Glance

>Sunday, Oct. 1 60 MINUTES CBS (7 p.m. ET) The 33rd season kicks off with veterans Mike Wallace and Ed Bradley.

Monday, Oct. 2 NOBODY’S FOOL Cinemax (6:40 p.m. ET) Touching 1994 movie starring Paul Newman as an aging construction worker in a wintry little town. With Bruce Willis.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE ABC (8 p.m. ET) Season premiere. Regis Philbin asks the big-bucks questions.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS CBS (8 p.m. ET) The 34th annual.

Thursday, Oct. 5 BIOGRAPHY A&E (8 p.m. ET) Jack Webb. Just the facts, ma’am, about the pokerfaced star of Dragnet.

Friday, Oct. 6 OFFICE SPACE HBO (8 p.m. ET) A 1999 comedy, from the creator of Beavis and Butt-head, about a computer programmer cheating the rat race.

Saturday, Oct. 7 THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER PBS (check local listings) Live broadcast of Nathan Lane and Jean Smart in the current Broadway revival of the 1939 comedy.