Picks and Pans Review: Week at a Glance

People Staff
October 02, 2000 12:00 PM

>Sunday, Oct. 1 60 MINUTES CBS (7 p.m. ET) The 33rd season kicks off with veterans Mike Wallace and Ed Bradley.

Monday, Oct. 2 NOBODY’S FOOL Cinemax (6:40 p.m. ET) Touching 1994 movie starring Paul Newman as an aging construction worker in a wintry little town. With Bruce Willis.

Tuesday, Oct. 3 WHO WANTS TO BE A MILLIONAIRE ABC (8 p.m. ET) Season premiere. Regis Philbin asks the big-bucks questions.

Wednesday, Oct. 4 COUNTRY MUSIC ASSOCIATION AWARDS CBS (8 p.m. ET) The 34th annual.

Thursday, Oct. 5 BIOGRAPHY A&E (8 p.m. ET) Jack Webb. Just the facts, ma’am, about the pokerfaced star of Dragnet.

Friday, Oct. 6 OFFICE SPACE HBO (8 p.m. ET) A 1999 comedy, from the creator of Beavis and Butt-head, about a computer programmer cheating the rat race.

Saturday, Oct. 7 THE MAN WHO CAME TO DINNER PBS (check local listings) Live broadcast of Nathan Lane and Jean Smart in the current Broadway revival of the 1939 comedy.

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now