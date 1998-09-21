Picks and Pans Review: Week at a Glance

>Sunday, Sept. 20 THE SIMPSONS FOX (8 p.m. ET) Memo to the patent office: Homer becomes an inventor as the animated series opens its 10th season.

Monday, Sept 21 THE BRIAN BENBEN SHOW CBS (9:30 p.m. ET) The ex-Dream On star wakes up to find himself playing a TV newsman in this sitcom debut.

Tuesday, Sept. 22 SEX WITH CINDY CRAWFORD ABC (10 p.m. ET) This report on Americans’ intimate behavior may have the most provocative title of the year.

Wednesday, Sept. 23 DHARMA & GREG ABC (8 p.m. ET) As if this show weren’t cute enough, the couple considers adopting a baby in the season premiere.

Thursday, Sept. 24 FRIENDS NBC (8 p.m. ET) So did Ross tie the knot or what? Find out on the fifth-season premiere.

Friday, Sept. 25 BUDDY FARO CBS (9 p.m. ET) Dennis Farina stars in this series debut as a swingin’ private eye out of circulation since the 1970s.

Saturday, Sept. 26 FANTASY ISLAND ABC (9 p.m. ET) Tattoo is gone, but wishes are still fulfilled in this remake of the old series.