Picks and Pans Review: Ways to Be Wicked

Lone Justice

All you can say about this video is that if you close your eyes, it sure sounds great. To be sure, lead singer Maria McKee is a fascinating eyeful, with a voice reminiscent of Bonnie Raitt, a pinch of Stevie Nicks thrown in and a hard rock ‘n’ roll edge all her own. As for the video, the scratches and poor quality of filming make this clip look like an ancient home movie someone found in a closet and should have left there. And, folks, the rooftop jam session stuff has already been done to death, at least since the Beatles did it. While this song, written by Tom Petty, really shakes, the video offers no support.