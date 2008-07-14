Picks and Pans Review: Wall•E

Voices by Jeff Garlin, Fred Willard and Sigourney Weaver | G |

CRITIC’S CHOICE

ANIMATED



After years of churning out lifeless romantic comedies, Hollywood has finally rediscovered the joys of pure, unadulterated love. Which, in Pixar’s latest computer-animated tour de force (they’re now 7 for 7), just happens to occur between two robots. Wall•E, a trash-compactor doing mop-up duty on Earth after everyone has fled, falls head over rollers for a probe-droid named Eve—following her into space as she is whisked back to her ship. The film features little dialogue but is fluent in the language of love, from Wall•E’s awkward initial attempts at affection to the bliss of a first kiss. Bravo.

SNEAK PEEK!



JAMES BOND IS BACK

Picking up where 2006’s Casino Royale left off, Quantum of Solace, due out Nov. 7, finds James Bond (Daniel Craig, back for his second go-round) hunting down the secret organization responsible for the death of his girlfriend Vesper Lynd in Casino. And since it wouldn’t be a Bond movie without a Bond Girl, he enlists the help of the lively Camille (Olga Kurylenko, chosen from over 300 actresses). Director Marc Forster says that while he was “always on pins and needles” every time he shot an action scene with Craig, “it’s fun to be under the gun.”