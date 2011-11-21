Picks and Pans Review:

HENRY CAVILL
ONE HOT HERO
HOW DID YOU GET THOSE MUSCLES IN IMMORTALS?
I trained for eight hours a day, six days a week, for six months. It’s exhausting stuff!
HOW STRICT WAS YOUR DIET?
I ate mainly chicken and salad, but I would have a cheat day once a week. My favorite was pizza with lots of pepperoni, sausage and bacon.
WEREN’T YOU TEASED FOR BEING OVERWEIGHT AS A KID?
I have a protective quality because of that experience. I will be gentler with people.
YOU’RE SHIRTLESS A LOT ON FILM. WHAT’S YOUR REAL-LIFE STYLE LIKE?
I’m always the guy who makes the effort. I love suits.
NOW YOU’RE PLAYING SUPERMAN IN 2013’S MAN OF STEEL.
I get to live out my childhood dream. Wearing the costume makes me smile every time; there’s no other feeling like it.
WHAT SUPERPOWER WOULD YOU WANT TO HAVE?
Flying would be nifty because I wouldn’t have to go through customs!