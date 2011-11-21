Picks and Pans Review:

HENRY CAVILL

ONE HOT HERO

HOW DID YOU GET THOSE MUSCLES IN IMMORTALS?

I trained for eight hours a day, six days a week, for six months. It’s exhausting stuff!

HOW STRICT WAS YOUR DIET?

I ate mainly chicken and salad, but I would have a cheat day once a week. My favorite was pizza with lots of pepperoni, sausage and bacon.

WEREN’T YOU TEASED FOR BEING OVERWEIGHT AS A KID?

I have a protective quality because of that experience. I will be gentler with people.

YOU’RE SHIRTLESS A LOT ON FILM. WHAT’S YOUR REAL-LIFE STYLE LIKE?

I’m always the guy who makes the effort. I love suits.

NOW YOU’RE PLAYING SUPERMAN IN 2013’S MAN OF STEEL.

I get to live out my childhood dream. Wearing the costume makes me smile every time; there’s no other feeling like it.

WHAT SUPERPOWER WOULD YOU WANT TO HAVE?

Flying would be nifty because I wouldn’t have to go through customs!