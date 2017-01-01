Picks and Pans Review: Unmasked

People Staff
July 21, 1980 12:00 PM

Kiss

You want lyrics? We got lyrics. “Your reputation’s in the bathroom/It’s on the wall, and down the hall.” You want sensitivity? “You’re the only girl I’ve been dreaming of/You’re the only woman I ever loved.” What emotive range! What subtlety! Mmmmm-whah! It’s easy to dismiss this album as excruciatingly clichéd, adolescently inept ’80s pop-rock, but then you can’t teach an old dog New Waves. Besides, Ace Frehley is a very classy guitarist on such cuts as Talk to Me and Two Sides of the Coin. Like a .350 hitter on a last-place team, maybe he should declare himself a free agent.

