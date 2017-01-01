Picks and Pans Review: Underdogs

>For the first time in four decades, the U.S. has a soccer team competing in the World Cup. Maybe not for long. On Thursday they face their strongest first-round opponent (TNT, June 14, 3 P.M. ET). Italy, with its stifling defense led by Franco Baresi, is playing in front of rabid partisan fans in Rome. Elsewhere on the sports scene, Mike Tyson returns to the boxing ring against Henry Tillman on Saturday (HBO, June 16, 10 P.M. ET). Tillman defeated Tyson in the 1984 Olympic trials, but his professional record (21-4) has been less than impressive. After losing his title to Buster Douglas, however, Tyson should come out exceedingly hungry. Don’t go to fix yourself a snack. This baby could be over in a hurry.