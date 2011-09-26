Picks and Pans Review: Trust Us, You Should Know

Alynda Wheat, Charlotte Triggs, Jessica Wedemeyer, and Paul Chi
September 26, 2011 12:00 PM

>LILY COLLINS

SHE SIZZLES WITH TAYLOR LAUTNER

“Taylor made it very comfortable,” Collins, 22, says of smooching in the thriller Abduction, out Sept. 23. “I was extra cautious not to have any food with garlic!”

SHE’S ROCK ROYALTY

Her dad is that Phil Collins.

SHE’S PLAYED SANDRA’S KID—AND JULIA’S ENEMY

She made her movie debut as Sandra Bullock‘s daughter in The Blind Side. Now she’s filming Snow White, battling Julia Roberts‘s Evil Queen. “Once they yelled, ‘Cut,’ Julia would say, ‘I’m sorry. I hate being mean to you.'”

