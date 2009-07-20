Picks and Pans Review: Tricked into Stuffing Ourselves?

>• In his bestseller The End of Overeating, Dr. David A. Kessler says American food companies set out to make us eat too much. Here’s how—and what you can do to resist.

YOU SAY FOOD COMPANIES HAVE HIJACKED OUR BRAINS? They construct food to be highly stimulating: a roller coaster in the mouth, disappearing in a whoosh.

HOW DO THEY DO THAT? They use fat, sugar and salt to achieve the optimum bliss point. And processed food melts in your mouth. By eliminating the need to chew, we eat faster and more. And we’re bombarded with food cues 24/7.

HOW CAN WE PROTECT OURSELVES? The food industry needs to change, but we do too. Look at tobacco: We used to view it as glamorous; now it looks like the enemy. We need to look at hyperpalatable foods—that huge plate of fries—and say, “That’s not my friend.”

Kickin’ Jack Nachos at Chili’s: “Food that requires little chewing and goes down easily.”