>YOU’VE GOTTA SEE THIS …

THE RETURNED

Season 1 finale for this brilliant French take on the zombie genre: The Walking Dead with existential dread. Sundance, Dec. 19.

MASTERS OF SEX

Dr. Masters (Michael Sheen) presents his findings about human sexuality to the hospital. Season 1 wrap-up. Showtime, Dec. 15.

THE YEAR

That would be 2013. ABC News and PEOPLE look back in a two-hour special that remembers royal babies, Edward Snowden, Duck Dynasty and Miley Cyrus. Robin Roberts hosts. ABC, Dec. 19.