>YOU’VE GOTTA SEE THIS …

OPRAH BUILDS A NETWORK

Second part of a special in which the charismatic CEO assesses the ups and downs of her new TV empire. OWN, July 15.

VIRGIN DIARIES

More docureality dating adventures of the celibate. Ooh, an update on mad kissers Ryan and Shanna! TLC, July 18.

BIG BROTHER

Julie Chen hosts season 14 of the reality guilty pleasure, which can feel like a barbecue where plague has broken out. CBS, July 15.