>YOU’VE GOTTA SEE THIS …

AMERICA’S NEXT TOP MODEL

Tyra Banks has revamped the show—and the wannabes are college students. CW, Fridays.

THE NEWSROOM

Season finale for the verbose but well-acted drama. Anchor Jeff Daniels faces off against boss Jane Fonda. HBO, Aug. 26.

UP TO SPEED

An online travelogue hosted by the highly eccentric, highly informative Timothy “Speed” Levitch. Hulu.com.