Picks and Pans Review: Tom's Picks

TREME

Season 2 of HBO’s musically vibrant, beautifully acted New Orleans series—the one TV drama that seems to savor taking its time—comes to an end July 3. And yes, there will be a season 3.

WEEDS

The Showtime comedy has returned with Mary-Louise Parker out of jail, living in Manhattan—and dealing in weapons? Enjoyably nutso.

KEITH OLBERMANN

Now hosting Countdown on Current TV. His stentorian sarcasm can grow smug, but he’s a true political brawler, which will be fun as the 2012 election heats up.