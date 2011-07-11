Picks and Pans Review: Tom's Picks

By Tom Gliatto, Melody Chiu, Blaine Zuckerman and Mia McNiece
July 11, 2011 12:00 PM

>You’ve gotta see this …

TREME

Season 2 of HBO’s musically vibrant, beautifully acted New Orleans series—the one TV drama that seems to savor taking its time—comes to an end July 3. And yes, there will be a season 3.

WEEDS

The Showtime comedy has returned with Mary-Louise Parker out of jail, living in Manhattan—and dealing in weapons? Enjoyably nutso.

KEITH OLBERMANN

Now hosting Countdown on Current TV. His stentorian sarcasm can grow smug, but he’s a true political brawler, which will be fun as the 2012 election heats up.

