Picks and Pans Review: To the Birdhouse

by Cathleen Schine

Alice Brody, the heroine of Schine’s seriously funny second novel, is 25 or so. She detests her mother Brenda’s low-life boyfriend, Louie Scifo, and wants to get him out of her mom’s life. Alice, who was also the protagonist of Schine’s 1983 novel, Alice in Bed, eventually talks her mother into dumping Louie, which is when the real trouble starts.

Louie is not a guy who handles rejection well. He begins a campaign to woo Brenda back, a campaign in which the major tactics are incessant spying on and harassment of Brenda and her family. In fighting back, the Brodys stoop as low, if not lower than, Louie. It gets so bad that Alice, a perfectly nice woman who photographs birds for a living (hence the title), finds herself screeching invective at Louie on the phone.

“Whenever Louie tried to speak, Alice drowned him out, screaming the word ‘scum’ over and over,” Schine writes.

” ‘What are you, nuts?’ Louie said when [Alice] stopped to take a breath. And he hung up.

“But Alice called back this time. She called him back again and again and screeched, ‘Scum, you’re scum, you’re scum, scum, scuuuum,’ until Peter [her husband] came and gently pulled her away from the phone.”

Schine is a modern-day Jewish Jane Austen. She has written an elegantly comic, and sweetly nasty (if that’s possible), novel about very nice people who have temporarily lost it. She perfectly captures the quieter moments of life (Alice first realizes she loves Peter “when she noticed she was consistently giving him the largest portions of good things to eat”) and creates characters who seem uniquely true (Alice’s grandmother announces at Thanksgiving, “My pies are not for strangers. Only blood eats Grandma’s pie”).

Because of the verisimilitude of her writing, it is all the funnier and more effective when Schine cranks up her vengeful plot, lets everyone go berserk and then manages to salvage a happy ending out of it all. (Farrar Straus Giroux, $11.95)