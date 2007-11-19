Picks and Pans Review: Tips for Holiday Entertaining from ... Alice Waters

• In a new cookbook for beginners, the founder of Berkeley’s legendary Chez Panisse advises readers to use locally grown organic ingredients and make every meal a “sensual experience.” Here, her take on Nov. 22nd:

WHAT ARE THE BIGGEST PITFALLS FOR THANKSGIVING HOSTS? Taking on all the cooking yourself. Also, expecting everyone to consume a huge amount in one hour. Have a course or two, then take a walk.

EVER HAD A THANKSGIVING DISASTER? I did a crazy thing with a quail inside a wild duck inside a turkey, based on some medieval recipe. It just wasn’t flavorful.

YOUR MENU THIS YEAR? A turkey from Heritage Foods; they’re raised on organic feed. I’ll spit-roast it in my fireplace, have oysters on the half shell, green salad, mince and pumpkin tartlets.

HOW DO YOU KEEP FROM GOING OVERBOARD? I celebrate with friends, all of whom cook. We put on music and clean up afterward.