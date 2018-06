>• This passable kids’ action-comedy could be better if it accomplished the following key objectives …

DON’T TRY SO HARD

With Hannah Montana’s dad (Billy Ray Cyrus) cast as a CIA agent and tons of tweenspeak, it all plays like a grown-up desperate to seem cool.

PICK AN AUDIENCE

Teens may find it juvenile, but the fight scenes could be too much for the kiddos.

LET CHAN LOOSE

The closing outtakes are the highlight, thanks to Jackie Chan’s undeniable charm.