Picks and Pans Review: Three Junes

By Julia Glass

Reading Glass’s gentle, slow-moving novel is like sipping lukewarm ice tea on a hot June day: only mildly refreshing. A too-sour squirt of lemon comes from Fenno McLeod, the book’s central character and sometime narrator. As a reserved gay man living in New York City, Fenno fears the emotional risks of romantic love even as he forms an intimate friendship with an AIDS-afflicted opera critic who just might be the One. Yet Fenno’s primary trait—his aloofness—makes him an annoyingly oblique narrator. His family and friends, observes the opera critic, “can never quite love you…because they will never quite understand you.”

Glass fares far better when exploring Fenno’s Scottish family ties. In the book’s first part (which, like the other two, takes place during June), she details the childhood bonds between Fenno, his boisterous twin brothers and their loving but distant parents.

Although the book’s dialogue often sounds stilted (has anyone used the phrase “pray tell?” since the invention of the lightbulb?), Glass displays a knack for lovely aphorisms. “Time plays like an accordion,” she writes, “in the way it can stretch out and compress itself in a thousand melodic ways.” Alas, Three Junes often loses the melody. (Pantheon, $25)

Bottom Line: Is it July yet?