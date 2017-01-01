Picks and Pans Review: There's No Getting Over Me

People Staff
October 12, 1981 12:00 PM

Ronnie Milsap

Purists may prefer the country Milsap, exemplified here on I Live My Whole Life at Night, one of his patented pining-away mourners. Or they may like Jesus Is Your Ticket to Heaven (“he’s already paid the price”), very contagious pop gospel. But this LP is clearly aimed at the crossover audience, and the title tune, on which Milsap sounds like James Taylor, is bright pop, whistleable and cheery. Some of the other material is more reminiscent of Perry Como at his blandest. That’s a shame, for on country or mainstream pop, Milsap is laying into tunes, not laying back.

