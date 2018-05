Stevie Wonder and Dionne Warwick

Wonder will not be remembered in history for the saccharine I Just Called to Say I Love You or for Don’t Drive Drunk, which resembles a jingle more than a song. The title tune is energetic, and the Wonder-Warwick duet on Weakness has some affecting moments. This is a prime example of the ex post facto “sound track” album; it’s vastly different from the movie. (Motown)