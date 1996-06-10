Picks and Pans Review: The Winter King

by Bernard Cornwell

King Arthur, Merlin’s famous student, Guinevere’s cuckolded husband and Lancelot’s rival, is such a cultural icon in movies and musicals that the man—whose true existence has been debated—and the myth are inseparable. Each revival of Camelot only elevates the legend further. In this riveting retelling of the Arthurian legend, the British-born Cornwell, whose Sharpe series of historical novels are bestsellers in England, has skillfully pared the story down to its basic ingredients.

The Winter King chronicles Arthur’s early life and his efforts to defang the tribal rivalries that are destroying Britain following the departure of the Romans. He is a-man of stunning ambition and noble intentions, who, in his search for peace, succumbs to love. Jilting his intended bride, he marries Guinevere, the daughter of a powerless exile, and while she may be able to ease “the loneliness in his soul,” as the story’s narrator imagines, their ill-fated marriage leads to greater agony.

Although The Winter King ends before the dashing Sir Lancelot becomes a threat—two more volumes are expected to complete the saga—Arthur’s early enemies are unforgiving. Cornwell depicts their battles with a chilling intensity. His wide-ranging knowledge of the era and his sense of drama, pacing and surprise bring England’s Dark Ages to light. Without smoke and mirrors, the magic in The Winter King is conjured within the human heart, making it all the more wonderful and haunting. (St. Martin’s, $24.95)