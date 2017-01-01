Picks and Pans Review: The Video Christmas Storybook

It’s hard to imagine that this live-action tape would have seemed entertaining to children even back in the low-tech era. Bobby Rogers plays an old grandpa in a rocking chair telling his grown-up son’s family a story about a little girl who wished every day was Christmas. (Though it seems to be about greed, the tale sounds like an Economics 101 parable, since the girl’s wish sends a whole infrastructure into a tailspin.) The little actors playing the son’s three children fidget nervously, as well they might; for one thing, grandpa keeps glancing down to read his lines, apparently off something on the floor. In the second half of the 28-minute tape, The Night Before Christmas is acted out—overacted out, actually. Sing some carols instead. (Coffee Table Videos, $14.95)