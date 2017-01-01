Picks and Pans Review: The Turning Point

This enthralling film marks the screen debut of Russian ballet phenomenon Mikhail Baryshnikov and a beautiful and talented 20-year-old newcomer, Leslie Browne. But the story centers on the relationship between two women—an aging ballerina (played by Anne Bancroft) and her best friend (Shirley MacLaine), who gave up a promising dance career to run a small ballet school in Arizona and raise a family. Bancroft and MacLaine turn in Oscar-caliber performances, as do supporting actresses Martha Scott and the legendary Alexandra Danilova. (PG)