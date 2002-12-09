Picks and Pans Review: The Tea Rose

By Jennifer Donnelly

If the poor cockney upbringing that first-time novelist Donnelly creates for Fiona Finnegan seems Dickensian—she loses both her parents and the love of her life—her new start in late-19th-century New York City is Horatio Algeresque. With little more than pluck, Fiona builds a tea empire before the age of 30. Despite her success, though, strangers wonder “how any woman with such a beautiful face and nice clothes and so much money to throw around could have such incredibly sad eyes.”

The answer is a man, of course. Steeped in melodrama, revenge and a maddeningly star-crossed romance, The Tea Rose is a fine yarn, though Donnelly tries too hard to give the book historical heft by piling on cameos by real-life figures and weighty talk of labor unions. (Thomas Dunne/St. Martin’s, $24.95)

BOTTOM LINE: Guilty pleasure