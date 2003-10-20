Picks and Pans Review: The Stuff of Life

By Karen Karbo

CRITIC’S CHOICE

Karen Karbo is nothing if not funny, so you’ll forgive her—no, you’ll thank her—for not turning her chain-smoking father’s death from lung cancer into a Lifetime movie weepfest. Instead, this bittersweet book honestly shows death to be what it is: part of life, with all of its annoyances, inequities, miseries and joys.

Though admitting there’s no one she knows who’s “less temperamentally suited to play nurse than me,” Karbo, mother of one and stepmother of two, takes on the role of caretaker, flying repeatedly from her home in Portland, Ore., to tend to her stoic father in a triple-wide trailer in the Nevada desert. The author does not sugarcoat the subject (“Someone once said you shouldn’t be too kind to the dying—it makes them feel less human”), and what could easily have been a journey into depression becomes a touching portrait of one man’s final days.

MEMOIR