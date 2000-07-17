Picks and Pans Review: The Sky's on Fire

ABC (Sat, July 15, 8 p.m. ET)

No wonder John Corbett looked bored last month as he saved New Orleans from a sinkhole in TBS’s On Hostile Ground. He had already rescued overheated Los Angeles from environmental disaster in this formulaic thriller, made in 1998 but only now seeing the harsh light of day. The problem here is a gaping hole in the ozone layer, and Corbett once again plays a maverick scientist who knows that the city faces “horrors that are beyond the imagination” but has trouble convincing the powers that be. Corbett’s sister (Josie Bissett) is a mayoral aide whose pilot fiancé (Ben Browder) eventually teams with the science guy for some high-altitude heroics. Watch for Bradley Whitford as an aggressive TV reporter who warns, “It could be Armageddon.” Bet he’d kill to say that on The West Wing.

Bottom Line: Oh, zone out