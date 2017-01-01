Picks and Pans Review: The Silver Spooner

by Darcy O’Brien

Two boys grow up closer than brothers on the Sunrise, a huge ranch in Oklahoma. One of the boys is the heir apparent, the other an orphan. When the heir goes to the University of Oklahoma to raise a little hell, the other drifts to California and, in some of the novel’s most touching scenes, tries to break into movies and TV. He is an innocent, faced with a California life-style of listlessness, sex and drugs. When the heir takes over the ranch, he summons his best friend home. This is an old-fashioned story, reminiscent of Edna Ferber’s books, especially Giant. The locale comes through beautifully. O’Brien, who teaches writing at the University of Tulsa, won the Hemingway Award for the best first novel of 1978 for A Way of Life, Like Any Other. (Simon and Schuster, $13.95)