Picks and Pans Review: The Second Coming

by Walker Percy

Will Barrett, the hero of Percy’s finest previous novel, The Last Gentleman, is back in this remarkable new one. Barrett is now middle-aged, wealthy, recently widowed and pondering suicide. All of the themes of the earlier Percy novels (The Moviegoer, Love in the Ruins, Lancelot) resurface: insanity (the only way to survive in a world that makes no sense?); religion (the terrible things people do in the name of Christ); love (absolutely necessary—and impossible); and suicide (drastic, but is there another answer?). Then the despondent Barrett meets the daughter of an old lover. The young woman has just had shock treatments that cured her catatonic depression at the cost of her memory. There is a hint she might be Barrett’s daughter, but they need each other and together find a way to survive. Halfway through the story, Barrett muses about a friend: “He thought books could tell him how to live, but they couldn’t.” Percy’s novels aren’t how-to guides to life, but they do illuminate its tortuous if beautiful possibilities. (Farrar, Straus, Giroux, $12.95)