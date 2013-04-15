Picks and Pans Review: The Sapphires' Chris O'dowd ...

>ME, A SEX SYMBOL?

After Bridesmaids and your stint on Girls, how do women respond to you?

If they are Bridesmaids fans, women try to set me up with their sister. I know they are Girls fans if they call me a douche and then walk away.

Is it a surprise that so many people consider you a catch?

[While] it’s nothing that I thought would ever be part of my oeuvre, I will say that it’s kind of fun. As soon as I saw I was getting any sort of response like that after Bridesmaids, I found the prospect so terrifying that I was married within a year.

Was it as wild as the Bridesmaids wedding?

Well, it was a three-day affair. My wife [Scottish TV presenter Dawn Porter] and I got officially married on a little boat on the Thames and then had a big to-do the next day with about 120 of our closest friends. We finished it off with a big barbecue. It was very emotional and, I must say, quite romantic.

How has marriage changed you?

I feel very relaxed. All of a sudden, I don’t have to worry about any of that stuff anymore. As my wife likes to say, “You never have to worry about being romantic again.”

Now you sing and dance in The Sapphires. Was that challenging?

I’m always willing to try anything, and whatever I do, I do with conviction. I’m the youngest of five. I learned early on, unless you really go for it, you don’t get fed.