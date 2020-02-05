Picks and Pans Review: The Portable Mother Goose & Grimm

by Mike Peters

Somewhere on the road from the Far Side back in the general direction of controllable dementia lies the domain of the newspaper comic panel Mother Goose & Grimm. Drawn by the 1981 Pulitzer Prize-winning editorial cartoonist of the Dayton Daily News, it usually features the hapless Mother Goose or Grimm, the fiendish pooch who does such things as diagraming a building for his canine pals and announcing, “This is it, guys. The one we’ve all been training for. Tonight we’re going after the postmaster general.” There are lots of guest stars too. At a checkout counter, for instance, a clerk notices a rhinoceros pulling out a Visa card and says to his co-worker, “Don’t look now. I think that rhino is about to charge.” A bird, admiring a fisherman’s catch, says to a feathered friend, “Oooooo, tubular. Like that’s a totally awesome tuna, fer sure”; the caption reads “Valley Gulls.” This little book continues in that irrelevant, irresistibly funny vein for all 128 of its pages. (Dell, paper, $5.95)