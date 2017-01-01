Picks and Pans Review: The Oz Scrapbook

by David L. Greene and Dick Martin

This delightful assemblage takes the reader down the yellow brick road as it chronicles America’s best-selling homegrown fairy tale. The original story, The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, spawned 39 books, collectibles from posters to peanut butter jars, Judy Garland’s 1939 classic and now the all-black Broadway smash. It was written in 1900 by L. Frank Baum, a fanciful eccentric who dreamed of being chased by a scarecrow and is said to have named the fairyland after the O-Z label on his filing cabinet. Instantly famous and later bankrupt, Baum died in 1919. Author Greene and illustrator Martin, two of the International Wizard of Oz Club’s 1,600 members, have combined bold print, rare photographs and color plates in a way that will delight enthusiasts and enlighten neophytes. (Random House, $10)