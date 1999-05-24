Picks and Pans Review: The Nicholas Effect: a Boy's Gift to the World

by Reg Green

When 7-year-old Nicholas Green was murdered by highway robbers in Italy in 1994, his parents donated his organs, saving five lives and touching millions more with their generosity and grace. Reg Green says it was an easy decision, but it had a volcanic effect: Within days the number of people signing donor cards in Italy quadrupled. The Greens became national heroes.

In this affecting memoir, Green, a journalist, shows what it’s like to go from an ordinary family of four to international advocates for organ donation. Yet without a shred of self-pity, he never forgets that what triggered the family’s change of status was an irreplaceable loss. Most amazing of all, this man, who still can’t bear to part with his boy’s hiking boots, never shows anger toward Nicholas’s killers. (O’Reilly & Associates, $24.95)

Bottom Line: Real-life Touched by an Angel tale