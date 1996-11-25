Picks and Pans Review: The Mirror Has Two Faces

Barbra Streisand, Jeff Bridges

Streisand, who both stars in and directed this misconceived romantic comedy, is working out a lot of issues here about her appearance—on our time. Surely she can afford a therapist for this.

Mirror starts out funny, with peppery lines coming at you rat-a-tat-tat, but quickly heads south. Streisand, 54, plays a wisecracking literature professor who, at in her 40s, has given up on ever marrying. She is allegedly mousy, which in Mirror means that she eschews makeup, has lank brown hair and wears outfits that look like Annie Hall leftovers. Enter Bridges, a hunksome but dorky math prof (think Cary Grant in Bringing Up Baby) who, tiring of sex with empty-headed babes, is seeking a purely platonic soulmate. He finds her in Streisand, and the two soon wed, planning to snore happily ever after in twin beds. But she has fallen hard for this big lug, and it’s only a matter of time before Bridges wakes up and smells the eau de love himself.

Plot complications must keep them apart, however, until Streisand—remember her comment a few years back about ex-beau Andre Agassi’s being so highly “evolved”?—does a little evolving of her own, going from ugly duckling to swan (via gym time, blonde highlights and figure-hugging frocks by Donna Karan). Big hitch, though: even made over, she’s still Barbra. Yes, she’s beautiful, but in that very special Streisand way. She does not become Michelle Pfeiffer, though everyone else here acts as if she has.

The message behind Mirror is murky indeed: Bridges should love Streisand for who she is, not how she looks; but she should love herself enough to want to be the best self she can be, hence the makeover. Is that evolved enough for you? The only member of the cast to emerge with dignity here is Lauren Bacall, who, as Streisand’s acerbic mom, steals her every scene. (Full disclosure: In Mirror, Streisand supposedly lives in, and spent a couple of weeks filming at, the Manhattan apartment building this reviewer calls home. The building comes second only to Bacall in projecting stately grandeur.) (PG-13)