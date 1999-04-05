Picks and Pans Review: The Matrix

Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne

Featured attraction

Reeves, a computer hacker named Neo, taps into, or is tapped into by, a mysterious cyberpersonality named Morpheus (Fishburne). They meet in an abandoned hotel, where Reeves swallows a gelatinous pill that looks like a Nyquil. With that, The Matrix takes a wild plunge down a very deep rabbit hole. Morpheus, it turns out, is a sort of digitally programmed buccaneer in an alternate universe, but it’s actually reality, see, because the world humans wake up to each morning—blue sky, breakfast cereal, Teletub-bies—is merely a scrim of dreams whipped up by a master race of robots who keep us asleep in plastic pods, then harvest us for food.

The Matrix is tough to explain, but then how much explaining does an amusement park ride require? The movie zips along, fueled by elaborate computer-generated effects, including a martial-arts fight that has the gravity-defying speed of a Road Runner cartoon. Reeves, not a terribly dynamic actor in this or any other universe, is exactly right as the hero, moving through hyperspace with zonked-out calm. (R)

Bottom Line: Top-notch laptop fantasy