Picks and Pans Review: The Magic of David Copperfield Vii

CBS (Friday, March 8, 8 p.m. ET)

Here’s one definition of a living hell: The network accidentally sends The Magic of David Copperfield VI to the critic, who dutifully, if miserably, watches it. Then he realizes that that was last year’s special. So the critic has to sit through The Magic of David Copperfield VII too. Sheer torture. Last year Copperfield levitated and flew over the Grand Canyon (if you believed that, you’d believe the UFO stories in the National Enquirer) and made a giraffe’s neck “disappear.” This year he makes an elephant appear. Last year he brought on a duck so he could say, “Show business is not everything it’s quacked up to be.” This year he brought on the duck so it could make a “preducktion.” Last year he had guest stars and this year he had more: Angie Dickinson, Peggy Fleming and Teri Copley. The real magic trick is that the guy keeps coming back, year after year.