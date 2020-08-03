Picks and Pans Review: The Living End

This is one of those movies—think of it as an HIV-positive Thelma & Louise—that you’re not allowed to hate. It wouldn’t be politically correct even if it did show sound critical judgment. As Gilmore, a magazine writer, notes in his daily audio diary, the film begins on the day he takes his first AIDS test—and tests positive. His first mistake was falling for a man who was infected but kept the news to himself. His second mistake is picking up Dytri, a pistol-packing hotdogger who is also HIV positive and sure he isn’t long for the world; thus, he figures, it couldn’t matter what he does: Run up someone else’s credit card, ignore safe sex, clobber homophobes—even kill a cop, then beat a retreat out of town, taking a newly lovesick Gilmore with him.