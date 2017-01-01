Picks and Pans Review: The Linda Evans Beauty and Exercise Book

by Linda Evans

Then there’s Dynasty’s 40-year-old beauty, who believes the key to outer beauty is thinking positively about yourself. (Funny how these lovelies never credit their blond hair, blue eyes, creamy skins and long legs.) In the “Inner Beauty” half of her book, Evans confesses to a longtime fear of confrontation; she admits that until she was 35 she blamed herself for abandoning her father, who died of cancer when she was 15; she concedes the impact of her insecurities on two failed marriages. Of first husband John Derek, she explains: “One day my husband fell in love with a 17-year-old girl and the marriage was over.” (That “girl” was, yes, Bo Derek!) Evans turned her life around, she says, when, through a variety of techniques from meditation to tarot cards, she developed an “inner power” to overcome negative thinking. While her Knute Rockne-style pep talks may fleetingly inspire readers (“forgive yourself for the past so you can love yourself now and tomorrow”), her ramblings on spirituality and psychic thinking may turn off those who are too busy stretching a dollar at the supermarket to care about “how to choose the right psychic.” The hair, makeup and exercise and diet advice is occasionally laughable. (Can’t afford a private masseuse? Try using a rolling pin to massage away fat.) On dressing, she advises: “Take advantage of the incredible sales that come along a few times a year.” You have to. How else could you afford the high-priced astrologer, psychic adviser, makeup artist, facials specialist, masseuse, hairstylist and manicurist Evans routinely enlists and credits with her outer beauty? One thing about Linda—she’s loyal. Ex-stepdaughter Sean Catherine Derek (John’s daughter by French actress Patti Behrs) is the book’s collaborating editor, took most of the pictures and even appears in a few herself. (Wallaby/Simon & Schuster, paper, $9.95)